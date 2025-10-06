Gibson suffered a torn ACL in Sunday night's win over the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It didn't look good after Gibson was in tears as he was helped off the field in the first half. He'll now miss the remainder of the 2025 season and finished his campaign with 25 carries for 106 yards and one touchdown. Gibson also caught two passes for six yards on three targets. With Gibson on the shelf, the Patriots figure to ride the tandem of Rhamondre Stevenson and dynamic rookie TreVeyon Henderson the rest of the way. Terrell Jennings currently is on the practice squad and will be an option to join the 53-man roster.