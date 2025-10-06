Gibson exited Sunday night's game against the Bills with a knee injury and will not return.

Gibson was injured on a second-quarter kickoff return when he took a low hit to his knees. He was helped off the field and taken to the locker room before almost immediately being ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Prior to leaving, Gibson rushed six times for 21 yards and caught his lone target for five yards. With Gibson done for the night, Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie TreVeyon Henderson will handle backfield duties for New England.