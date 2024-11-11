Gibson logged seven of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Bears, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
In the process, Gibson carried five times for 26 yards and wasn't targeted in the contest. As long as he continues to work behind Rhamondre Stevenson (45 snaps, 20 carries Sunday), Gibson is off the fantasy radar in his change-of-pace role in New England's offense.
