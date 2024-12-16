Gibson had seven carries for 33 yards and two receptions (on as many targets) for 31 yards in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Cardinals.

Gibson followed up his first touchdown of the season with a well-rounded effort behind starter Rhamondre Stevenson (13-69-0). The 26-year-old Gibson is averaging 4.7 yards with the Patriots this season, a mark he hadn't sniffed since his impressive rookie campaign with Washington in 2020. Gibson can provide niche value for those in deep PPR formats for Week 16 against Buffalo.