Gibson rushed six times for 27 yards and a touchdown and returned one kickoff for 28 yards in the Patriots' 42-13 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Gibson retained his role in the Patriots' running back committee despite his Week 3 fumble, logging three fewer carries than Rhamondre Stevenson and one less tote than TreVeyon Henderson. The veteran back also scored his first touchdown since Week 13 of last season on a one-yard run with just under two minutes remaining in the first half. Gibson has logged between five and seven rush attempts in the last three games, and although his pass-catching work has been non-existent, he seems to have a relatively secure complementary role for the time being as a Week 5 road showdown with the Bills next Sunday night approaches.