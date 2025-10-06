Coach Mike Vrabel noted Monday that Gibson -- who exited Sunday night's 23-20 win over the Bills -- is slated to "go through some tests this morning," Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to injuring his knee on a kickoff return in the second quarter, Gibson carried six times for 21 yards and caught his only target for five yards, while fumbling once. If he's forced to miss time, Terrell Jennings would be a candidate to move up from the practice squad to provide depth behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.