Gibson was on the field for eight of a possible 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Titans, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Gibson finished the contest with one carry for minus-one yard and caught his only target for 12 yards. While working behind Rhamondre Stevenson (51 snaps, 10 carries versus Tennessee), Gibson carries limited fantasy upside ahead of a Week 10 trip to Chicago.