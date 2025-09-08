Gibson was on the field for five of a possible 71 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Raiders, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Gibson was out-snapped by both Rhamondre Stevenson (46) and TreVeyon Henderson (25) in the Patriots' season opener, and that's a trend that figures to continue in the coming weeks. In his limited playing time Sunday, Gibson carried once for three yards and didn't secure his only passing target.