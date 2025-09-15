Gibson logged 10 of 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-27 win over the Dolphins, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, carrying the ball five times for 27 yards and catching his only target for one yard.

Once again the veteran RB was out-snapped by both Rhamondre Stevenson (39) and TreVeyon Henderson (19), but Gibson made a huge impact in Week 2 with a 90-yard kickoff return TD in the fourth quarter that put New England in the lead. Though he's clearly a complementary backfield option, Gibson still carries some fantasy appeal in formats that value his contributions as a return man.