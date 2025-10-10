Gibson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

This move was expected after Gibson was diagnosed with a torn ACL following New England's Week 5 win over the Bills. He'll finish the campaign with 25 carries for 106 yards and one touchdown, as well as two catches for six yards on three targets. Terrell Jennings will likely be elevated from the practice squad to provide depth behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson against the Saints on Sunday, while Jashaun Corbin is another backfield option on the practice squad.