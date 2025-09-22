Gibson, who was on the field for 19 of a possible 74 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Steelers, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, carried the ball seven times for 28 yards with a fumble in the contest.

Meanwhile, Rhamondre Stevenson -- who started at RB on Sunday -- logged 27 snaps en route to carrying four times for 18 yards (with two fumbles) and catching all three of his targets for 38 yards, while TreVeyon Henderson recorded 34 snaps, rushing 11 times for 28 yards (without a fumble) and catching all three of his targets for 19 yards. Looking ahead to the Patriots' Week 4 contest against the Panthers, Gibson figures to maintain his complementary role in the team's backfield, as well as contributing as a kick returner, a context that limits his fantasy upside.