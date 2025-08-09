Gibson rushed six times for 26 yards and caught his only target for 11 yards in Friday's 48-18 preseason win over the Commanders. He also had a 62-yard kickoff return.

Gibson was the third running back into the game for New England behind TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson. It will likely take an injury to one of those two alternatives for Gibson to see significant action on offense in the regular season, but Gibson seems to have a firm grasp on the third spot on the depth chart heading into the Patriots' second preseason game against the Vikings on Aug. 16.