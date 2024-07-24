Coach Jerod Mayo said Wednesday that Gibson (undisclosed) should return to practice "relatively soon," Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Gibson is on the non-football injury/illness list for the start of training camp, after seemingly being a full participant in the offseason program. He'll presumably be the No. 2 running back once he's ready to practice, having signed with the Patriots in March on three-year, $11.25 million contract that includes $5.3 million guaranteed. It's good money by backup RB standards, and while Gibson figures to initially get most of his playing time on pass snaps, his combination of size (6-foot, 228 pounds) and lead-back experience (258 carries in 2021) means there's potential for large workloads if starter Rhamondre Stevenson misses games.