Gibson (undisclosed), who didn't work in Thursday's walk-through practice, per Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site, won't participate in Friday night's scrimmage, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Prior to Thursday's absence, Lazar notes that Gibson had been paired with rookie RB TreVeyon Henderson on kickoff returns and remains involved on offense. However, with Rhamondre Stevenson set to handle his share of early-down work and Henderson set to make his mark in passing situations, Gibson's path to volume this season is cloudy in what figures to be a complementary role.