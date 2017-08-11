Play

Carr hauled in five catches for 44 yards, including a three-yard TD in Thursday's 31-24 preseason loss to the Jaguars.

The undrafted free agent out of Northwestern needs a break or two in order to make the Patriots' final roster, but the 6-foot-1, 194-pounder remains a candidate to stick with the team as a practice-squadder, in any case.

