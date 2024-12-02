Hooper, who was on the field for 36 of a possible 72 snaps on offense in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Colts, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught all of four his targets in the contest for 42 yards and a TD.

Fellow tight end Hunter Henry (56 snaps) caught seven of his nine targets Sunday for a team-high 75 yards, but Hooper still managed to make his mark by logging his third straight four-catch effort and scoring for the second consecutive week. The Patriots are on bye in Week 14, but Hooper's recent string of production makes him worthy of lineup consideration in deeper formats during the team's stretch run.