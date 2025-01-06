Hooper caught four of six targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Bills.

Getting the start with Hunter Henry (foot) sidelined, Hooper finished the game tied with Antonio Gibson for second on the Patriots in receptions, as the duo functioned as security blankets for QB Joe Milton in his NFL debut. Hooper will be a free agent this offseason, but he shouldn't have much trouble getting a new deal after posting a 45-476-3 line on 59 targets over 17 games, his best production since 2019.