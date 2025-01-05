Hooper is expected to start at tight end Sunday against the Bills with Hunter Henry (foot) inactive for the contest, Taylor Kyles of CLNSMedia.com reports.

Henry's absence leaves the Patriots with Hooper, Jaheim Bell and Jack Westover as their available options at tight end. The 30-year-old Hooper is by far the most experienced option of the trio, though he's on an expiring contract, and the 3-13 Patriots may not be keen on giving a starter's workload in the season finale. Hooper enters Sunday's game having produced a 41-449-3 line on 53 targets through 16 appearances.