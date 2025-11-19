Hooper (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Hooper missed Week 11 while working his way through the concussion protocol, and returning to practice as a limited participant represents a tangible step in the right direction. The depth tight end will need to gain full clearance before retaking the field, however, so his status will need to be monitored approaching Sunday's matchup against the Bengals. If available, Hooper will resume working as the top backup to Hunter Henry.