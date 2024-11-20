Hooper was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a neck injury, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Hooper is tending to an injury after playing 39 of the Patriots' 76 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Rams. The tight end now has two more opportunities to practice fully before the Patriots assign their Week 12 injury designations Friday.
More News
-
Patriots' Austin Hooper: Four catches in Week 11•
-
Patriots' Austin Hooper: Surprise leading receiver Sunday•
-
Patriots' Austin Hooper: One catch versus Titans•
-
Patriots' Austin Hooper: Three catches Sunday•
-
Patriots' Austin Hooper: Four catches Sunday•
-
Patriots' Austin Hooper: One catch versus Texans•