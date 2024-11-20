Hooper (neck) was limited at practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Hooper was on the field for 39 of a possible 76 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Rams, but the tight end is now managing a neck issue ahead of this weekend's game against the Dolphins. Hooper now has two more opportunities to practice fully before the Patriots assign their Week 12 injury designations on Friday.