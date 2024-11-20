Hooper (neck) was limited at practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Hooper was on the field for 39 of a possible 76 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Rams, but the tight end is now managing a neck issue ahead of this weekend's game against the Dolphins. Hooper now has two more opportunities to practice fully before the Patriots assign their Week 12 injury designations on Friday.
More News
-
Patriots' Austin Hooper: Four catches in Week 11•
-
Patriots' Austin Hooper: Surprise leading receiver Sunday•
-
Patriots' Austin Hooper: One catch versus Titans•
-
Patriots' Austin Hooper: Three catches Sunday•
-
Patriots' Austin Hooper: Four catches Sunday•
-
Patriots' Austin Hooper: One catch versus Texans•