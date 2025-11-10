Patriots' Austin Hooper: No catches in Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hooper didn't recorded a catch (on one target) in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Buccaneers.
Hooper was on the field for 34 of a possible 61 snaps on offense Sunday, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, while fellow TE Hunter Henry logged 53 snaps and one catch for nine yards on four targets. As long as he works in a time-share that tilts in Henry's favor, Hooper is off the fantasy lineup radar in all but the deepest of formats.
