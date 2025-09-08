Hooper logged 23 of a possible 71 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Raiders, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Hooper kicked off his 2025 campaign by catching his only target for 10 yards. Meanwhile, fellow tight end Hunter Henry was on the field for 66 snaps and caught four of his eight targets for 66 yards. While there figures to be weeks down the road in which the Patriots use more two-TE sets, Hooper's fantasy lineup utility is limited as long as Henry remains healthy.