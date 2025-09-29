Patriots' Austin Hooper: One catch Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hooper, who was on the field for 32 of a possible 49 snaps on offense in Sunday's 42-13 win over the Panthers, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught his only target in the game for 24 yards.
With a 7/100/0 receiving line on eight targets through four games, Hooper is only a fantasy lineup option in tight end friendly formats. That's not likely to change much in the coming weeks, as long as fellow TE Hunter Henry remains healthy.
