Hooper, who was on the field for 32 of a possible 49 snaps on offense in Sunday's 42-13 win over the Panthers, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught his only target in the game for 24 yards.

With a 7/100/0 receiving line on eight targets through four games, Hooper is only a fantasy lineup option in tight end friendly formats. That's not likely to change much in the coming weeks, as long as fellow TE Hunter Henry remains healthy.