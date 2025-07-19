Patriots' Austin Hooper: Opening camp on PUP list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
New England placed Hooper (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Hooper is among a group of four Patriots who were moved to the PUP list Saturday. Players on the list are eligible to return to practice and participate in preseason games as soon as they are medically cleared. Hooper re-signed with New England in March and, if healthy, is expected to be part of a tight-end tandem with Hunter Henry this season.
