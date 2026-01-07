Hooper finished the 2025 regular season with 21 catches (on 26 targets) for 263 yards and two TDs in 16 games.

While working behind fellow TE Hunter Henry (who logged a 60/768/7 receiving line) in a New England offense that spread the ball around, Hooper's fantasy impact this season was limited to deeper TE-friendly formats. The 31-year-old is eligible to become a free agent this coming offseason, unlike Henry, who is under contract with the Patriots through the 2026 campaign.