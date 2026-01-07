Patriots' Austin Hooper: Records 21 regular-season catches
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hooper finished the 2025 regular season with 21 catches (on 26 targets) for 263 yards and two TDs in 16 games.
While working behind fellow TE Hunter Henry (who logged a 60/768/7 receiving line) in a New England offense that spread the ball around, Hooper's fantasy impact this season was limited to deeper TE-friendly formats. The 31-year-old is eligible to become a free agent this coming offseason, unlike Henry, who is under contract with the Patriots through the 2026 campaign.
