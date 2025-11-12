Hooper (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jets.

Hooper unsurprisingly didn't practice on a short week after suffering a concussion during Sunday's win at Tampa Bay. The Patriots likely will elevate Thomas Oduokya or CJ Dippre from the practice squad before Thursday night, with Hooper's absence potentially also leaving a few more snaps for FB Jack Westover or New England's WRs.