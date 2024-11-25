Hooper secured all four targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 34-15 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

The veteran tight end continued to display impressive chemistry with rookie quarterback Drake Maye, pushing his receiving line over the last three games to a solid 11-158-1 with Sunday's production. Hooper recording his second touchdown of the season via a 38-yard grab in the fourth quarter, and given his current trajectory, he appears headed to his most productive body of work as a receiver since possibly his first of two seasons in Cleveland back in 2020, when he recorded 46 receptions for 435 yards and four touchdowns over 13 regular-season games.