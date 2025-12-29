Hooper caught both of his targets for 11 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-10 win over the Jets.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Hooper logged 27 of 66 snaps on offense, while Hunter Henry saw 43 snaps and caught all three of his targets for 49 yards and a TD. As long as Henry remains healthy, Hooper -- who heads into Week 18 with a 20-258-3 receiving line in 15 games -- will be a TD-dependent dart throw in Week 18 against the Dolphins.