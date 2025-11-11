Hooper (concussion) isn't in attendance for Tuesday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Though the Patriots aren't expected to hold a rigorous practice Tuesday in their most extensive on-field session of the week, the fact that Hooper wasn't even working out off to the side suggests he's not expected to clear the five-step concussion protocol ahead of Thursday's game against the Jets. Assuming Hooper is ruled out for the Week 11 contest, the Patriots could have fullback Jack Westover serve as the main backup to starting tight end Hunter Henry. New England could also look to elevate one or both of Thomas Odukoya or CJ Dippre from the practice squad to add depth to the position group.