Hooper caught three of four targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Bears.

For the third time in the last four games, Hooper caught at least three passes, and this time he turned the volume into a team high in receiving yards on the afternoon, and a season high for himself. The veteran tight end is still behind Hunter Henry on the Patriots' depth chart, but Hooper's 11-119-0 line on 14 targets over the last four games and steady role in the offense might give him some deep-league fantasy appeal in TE premium formats heading into a Week 1 clash with the Rams.