Hooper caught three of his four targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Bengals.

During a game in which the Patriots' TEs were more of a focal point than usual, Hunter Henry recorded seven catches for 115 yards and a TD on 10 targets, while none of the team's WRs had more than two catches. As next Monday's game against the Giants approaches, Hooper's fantasy value remains modest with Henry as the clear top option for Drake Maye at tight end.