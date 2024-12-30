Hooper caught all three of his targets for 19 yards in Saturday's 40-7 loss to the Chargers.

Hooper was on the field for 24 of the Patriots' 53 snaps on offense Saturday, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, while fellow tight end Hunter Henry logged a season-low 30 snaps and didn't catch either of his targets in the contest. The duo will continue their TE time-share in next weekend's season finale at home versus a Bills team that has secured the AFC's No. 2 playoff seed.