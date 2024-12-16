Hooper caught all three of his targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Cardinals.

Hooper was on the field for 31 of a possible 51 snaps on offense in the contest, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, while fellow tight end Hunter Henry logged 41 snaps and caught all four of his targets for 25 yards. Though he continues to work in a time-share with Henry, Hooper has managed to catch 3-4 passes in each of his last five games, a context that has given him a degree of fantasy value in deeper/TE-friendly formats.