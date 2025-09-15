Patriots' Austin Hooper: Three catches Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hooper was on the field for 37 of 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-27 win over the Dolphins, en route to catching all three of his targets for 38 yards, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.
Fellow TE Hunter Henry logged 51 snaps in the contest but caught just one of three targets for nine yards. Given a playing-time arrangement that favors Henry, Hooper -- who caught one pass for 10 yards in Week 1 -- profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option ahead of the Patriots' Week 3 game against the Steelers.
More News
-
Patriots' Austin Hooper: One catch in Week 1•
-
Patriots' Austin Hooper: Returns to practice•
-
Patriots' Austin Hooper: Opening camp on PUP list•
-
Patriots' Austin Hooper: Staying in New England•
-
Patriots' Austin Hooper: Logs 45 catches during 2024 season•
-
Patriots' Austin Hooper: Four grabs in Sunday's start•