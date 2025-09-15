Hooper was on the field for 37 of 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-27 win over the Dolphins, en route to catching all three of his targets for 38 yards, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Fellow TE Hunter Henry logged 51 snaps in the contest but caught just one of three targets for nine yards. Given a playing-time arrangement that favors Henry, Hooper -- who caught one pass for 10 yards in Week 1 -- profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option ahead of the Patriots' Week 3 game against the Steelers.