Hooper caught both of his targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 32-13 win over the Browns.

The veteran tight end, who was on the field for 57 percent of the Patriots' snaps on offense Sunday, continues to work in a timeshare with Hunter Henry (76 percent). As long as that remains the case, Hooper, who has put up a 12-154-1 receiving line on 13 targets through eight contests, will be on the fantasy radar only in deeper fantasy formats.