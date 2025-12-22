Hooper caught two of his four targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Ravens.

Hooper was on the field for 23 of a possible 74 snaps on offense in the contest, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, while fellow TE Hunter Henry was out there for 60, en route to catching six of his seven targets for 35 yards and a TD. As this coming Sunday's game against the Jets approaches, Hooper profiles as a fantasy dart while working behind Henry in a New England offense that tends to spread the ball around.