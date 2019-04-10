Patriots' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Joining New England post-Gronk
Seferian-Jenkins agreed Wednesday with the Patriots on a one-year contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The 26-year-old tight end played through two hernia tears during his lone campaign in Jacksonville, catching 11 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown in five games before undergoing season-ending surgery Oct. 9. While he has yet to display consistency to go with his impressive combination of size and athleticism, Seferian-Jenkins has a nice opportunity ahead of him in New England, where there's a Gronk-size hole in the starting lineup. Granted, the Patriots signed Matt LaCosse in mid-March and will likely select at least one tight end during the 2019 NFL Draft. Presumably healthy for the start of the team's offseason program, Seferian-Jenkins will need to battle for a spot on the 53-man roster, not to mention regular snaps. There is some potential for regular fantasy contributions if he wins the starting job.
