Seferian-Jenkins is signing a one-year contract with New England, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old tight end played through two hernia tears during his lone campaign in Jacksonville, catching 11 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown in five games before he finally had season-ending surgery Oct. 9. While yet to display consistency to go with his impressive combination of size and athleticism, Seferian-Jenkins does have a nice opportunity ahead of him in New England, where there's a Gronk-size hole in the starting lineup. Granted, the Patriots signed Matt LaCosse in mid-March and figure to select at least one tight end during the 2019 NFL Draft. Presumably healthy for the start of the team's offseason program, Seferian-Jenkins will need to battle for a spot on the 53-man roster, not to mention regular snaps. There is some potential for regular fantasy contributions if he wins the starting job.

