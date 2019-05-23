Seferian-Jenkins didn't participate in Thursday's voluntary OTAs, the Boston Herald reports.

Seferian-Jenkins' absence was excused, but the tight end is expected to return for the Patriots' upcoming minicamp. Once he takes the field with his new team, Seferian-Jenkins will compete for tight end snaps with Benjamin Watson and Matt LaCosse, among others, as the Pats look to fill the void created by the retirement of Rob Gronkowski. While Seferian-Jenkins has yet to establish himself as a consistent fantasy option, the 2014 second-rounder does bring a nice combination of size and athleticism to the table. Though his role in the New England offense has yet to be determined, there's potential value to be had in whichever tight end eventually secures the largest share of targets vacated by Gronkowski.

