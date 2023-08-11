Zappe completed 12 of 14 passes for 79 yards in Thursday night's 20-9 preseason-opening loss to the Texans.

Zappe played the entire first half as well as New England's opening drive of the third quarter, leading the team to just three points. Although he didn't average much yardage, Zappe completed a high percentage of his passes, which should help his case to remain Mac Jones' backup this season.