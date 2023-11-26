Zappe could mix in at quarterback in Sunday's game against the Giants, even though Mac Jones is expected to remain the Patriots' starter Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, Jones and Zappe split reps in practice this week, hinting at the possibility that the team could have both players see the field Sunday. Meanwhile, the Patriots waived Will Grier on Saturday and didn't elevate Malik Cunningham from the practice squad ahead of the Week 12 game. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Patriots' quarterback situation, neither Jones nor Zappe look like appealing fantasy options outside of deeper leagues in Week 12.