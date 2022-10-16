Zappe will start at quarterback for the Patriots in Sunday's game against the Browns, with Mac Jones (ankle) inactive, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

In the Patriots' 29-0 win over the Lions last weekend, Zappe completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards with one TD and a pick. In his second straight start, the 2022 fourth-rounder is a speculative fantasy play, though he is an option for those who might otherwise rely on Jones, are in need of a bye week plug-in or who could use some short-term depth in QB-heavy formats.