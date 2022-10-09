Zappe will start at quarterback for the Patriots in Sunday's game against the Lions with Mac Jones (ankle) inactive for the contest.

Jones was also out in Week 4 against the Packers, and after veteran backup Brian Hoyer (who is now on IR) was forced out of last Sunday's contest with a concussion at the end of New England's second offensive series, Zappe stepped and completed 10 of 15 passing attempts for 99 yards with one touchdown. This time around, Zappe was able to gear up for the assignment, and the 2022 fourth-rounder offers a Week 5 fantasy alternative to those who roster Jones or are in QB-heavy leagues.