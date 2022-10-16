Zappe completed 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Patriots' 38-15 win over the Browns on Sunday. He also netted minus-4 yards on three rushes and lost a fumble.

The rookie's remarkable starting run continued in fine fashion Sunday, with Zappe setting new career highs in completions, pass attempts, passing yards and touchdown passes. Zappe's one turnover came on a strip sack by Myles Garrett late in the first quarter in New England territory, but the Patriots defense was subsequently up to the task by turning the Browns over on downs in the ensuing possession. Zappe's tenure under center may be coming to an end for now with Mac Jones (ankle) ostensibly having a good chance of returning for a Week 7 Monday night home battle against the Bears, but he's arguably shown enough to perhaps keep the No. 2 job even when Brian Hoyer (IR-concussion) is healthy enough to return.