Zappe completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Patriots' 29-0 win over the Lions on Sunday. He also rushed five times for five yards and committed a fumble recovered by New England.

The rookie had acquitted himself well in emergency duty against the Packers in Week 4, and he put together another competent, game-manager-like performance Sunday in which he had the luxury of leaning heavily on his running game. Zappe did his part by limiting his turnovers as well and not taking any sacks, and he connected with Jakobi Meyers for a nifty 24-yard touchdown toss in the third quarter. Mac Jones (ankle) could reportedly return in Week 6 to face the Browns on the road, but Zappe now has some game reps under his belt and therefore would have a chance to keep the Patriots afloat in a favorable matchup if he had to draw a second straight start.