Zappe completed 14 of 22 passes for 185 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Monday's 33-14 loss to the Bears.

Zappe entered the game early in the second quarter in relief of the benched Mac Jones. Zappe immediately jumpstarted the New England offense, throwing for a 30-yard touchdown on his first possession while connecting on a 43-yard completion to DeVante Parker to set up another score on New England's next drive. However, Zappe cooled off considerably in the second half, completing only nine of his 16 passes for 76 yards to go along with both of his picks. Even so, he appears to have performed well enough to be considered for a Week 8 start against the Jets, and he may have created a genuine quarterback controversy in New England.