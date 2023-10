Zappe completed four of nine passes for 57 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Cowboys.

Zappe entered the game late in the third quarter to replace Mac Jones with the Patriots down 31-3. He was unremarkable in relief, and it was confirmed after the game that he'll return to backup duties for a Week 5 matchup against the Saints, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.