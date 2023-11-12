Zappe replaced Mac Jones for the Patriots' final drive in a 10-6 loss to the Colts on Sunday, completing three of seven passes for 25 yards and an interception.

The second-year QB made a couple good throws to begin the possession, but with the Patriots out of timeouts, Zappe's attempt to pull a Dan Marino and fake a spike to stop the clock ended in disaster when his downfield toss to Demario Douglas was picked off. It was also an ugly INT that got Jones benched in the first place, so neither QB distinguished himself if the starting job is indeed up for grabs. New England's coaching staff will have a bye next week to sort out the mess under center before facing the Giants in Week 12.