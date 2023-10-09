Zappe took over for an ineffective Mac Jones with 12:55 remaining in the Patriots' 34-0 loss to the Saints on Sunday and completed three of nine passes for 22 yards.

Zappe was ultimately no better than Jones in sparking the Patriots offense, seemingly leaving the team in a proverbial no man's land when it comes to its quarterback situation. Zappe showed some flashes of effective play during his starting stint as a raw rookie, but Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports head coach Bill Belichick stated after the game that Jones would remain the starting quarterback in a Week 6 road matchup against the Raiders.